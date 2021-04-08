UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of ANSYS worth $131,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $355.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.21 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.