UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.75% of The Cooper Companies worth $133,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $382.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.42.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.