UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 760.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of KE worth $112,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

