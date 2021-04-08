UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of American International Group worth $129,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

AIG stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

