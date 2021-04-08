UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of United Rentals worth $127,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

URI stock opened at $322.00 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.