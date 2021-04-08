UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $102.28 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Kansas City Southern worth $102,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $264.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.