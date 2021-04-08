UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $107.13 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $107,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

