UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $113.31 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.90% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $113,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $11,031,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.