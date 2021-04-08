UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $114.91 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Snap worth $114,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

