UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $115.85 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Infosys worth $115,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

