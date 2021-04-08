UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $115.85 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,834,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Infosys worth $115,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

