UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $117.10 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $117,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $89.16 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.79 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

