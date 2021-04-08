UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $117.59 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AutoZone worth $117,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,423.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,283.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,201.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $891.19 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

