UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $119.93 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,252,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.73% of Tractor Supply worth $119,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $177.06 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

