UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $120.41 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of Waters worth $120,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $296.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $304.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

