UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $127.78 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Carrier Global worth $127,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19,673,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,649,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,244,000 after acquiring an additional 378,081 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

