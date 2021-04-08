UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $127.78 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Carrier Global worth $127,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

