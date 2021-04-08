UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $128.53 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $128,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.90.

Shares of WLTW opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $238.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

