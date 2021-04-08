UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $131.43 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of D.R. Horton worth $131,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.