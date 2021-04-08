UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $131.92 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of CBRE Group worth $131,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBRE Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,964,000 after buying an additional 422,184 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

