UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $132.14 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,392,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of LKQ worth $132,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

