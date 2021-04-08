UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Zscaler worth $134,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $180.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.27 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

