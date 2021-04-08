UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $131,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,624,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 297,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.