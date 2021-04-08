UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of United Rentals worth $127,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,748,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $322.00 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.