UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $130,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

