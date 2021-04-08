UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 190,497 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Weyerhaeuser worth $124,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,714,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $6,594,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 927,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of WY opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

