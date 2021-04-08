UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 34,381 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $137,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $1,938,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

