UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 52,487 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.75% of The Cooper Companies worth $133,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $382.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.42.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

