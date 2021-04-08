UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 69,508 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $134,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

MXIM stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

