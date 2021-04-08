UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,763,012 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,763,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,552,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.23% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of MRVI opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.