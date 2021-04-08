UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.82% of GoDaddy worth $115,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.99 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

