UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $134,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,500.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,434.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,371.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $700.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,525.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

