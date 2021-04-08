UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of CBRE Group worth $131,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 742,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 490,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $78.40 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

