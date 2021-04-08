UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.98% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $108,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $3,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,685 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,986. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of MRTX opened at $169.00 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

