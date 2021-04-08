UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,494,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of WEC Energy Group worth $119,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

