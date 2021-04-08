UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,137,531 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Corteva worth $125,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 82.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

