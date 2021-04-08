UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,219,841 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $119,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $260.38 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.