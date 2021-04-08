UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,195 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Trip.com Group worth $107,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.