UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 320,920 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $128,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.83 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $238.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.