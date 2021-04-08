UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 381,290 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Synchrony Financial worth $115,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

