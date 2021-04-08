UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,574 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $125,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

