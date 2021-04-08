UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of FMC worth $101,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

