UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 8,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.