UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

