UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of UDR worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,515,000 after acquiring an additional 152,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,067,000 after acquiring an additional 354,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,922,400 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

