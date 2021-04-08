UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.19

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 22520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get UGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 55.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UGI by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.