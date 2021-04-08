Ultra Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Ultra has a total market cap of $146.97 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01105188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.90 or 0.00422822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013624 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

