Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Barclays increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

