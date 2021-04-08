UMA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.98 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.53 or 0.00042186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $22.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,038,106 coins and its circulating supply is 60,027,016 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.