UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 585 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $14,512.00.

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,375. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

